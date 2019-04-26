

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's diversified corporation Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2019 profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to 414.22 billion yen, down from 418.48 billion yen a year ago.



Earnings per share, however, grew to 238.15 yen from 237.50 yen last year.



Profit before income taxes grew to 584.34 billion yen from 544.38 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue was 6.96 trillion yen, significantly higher than 4.89 trillion yen a year ago. The results included 2.05 trillion yen due to the adoption of the new accounting treatment.



For the year ending March 31, 2020, the company projects attributable profit of 450 billion yen or 258.91 yen per share.



