

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - ANA HOLDINGS INC. (ANA.L, ALNPF.PK, ALNPY.PK) reported that, as a result of the special income recorded during the previous fiscal year due to the inclusion of Peach Aviation Limited as a consolidated subsidiary, net income attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal 2018 decreased 23.0% year-on-year to 110.7 billion yen.



For fiscal 2018, increased revenue mainly in Air Transportation resulted in ANA Group exceeding two trillion yen in consolidated operating revenue for the first time in its history. Operating revenues were up 4.4% to 2.06 trillion yen.



Considering the current business performance, ANA Group decided to pay 75 yen of the dividend per common share for fiscal 2018.



For fiscal 2019, the company projects: operating revenues of 2.15 trillion and; and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 108.0 billion yen.



