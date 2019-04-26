

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Automobile maker Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported Friday that its Group revenues for the first quarter slid 4.8 percent, while it would have been 2.7 percent lower at constant perimeter and exchange rates. The Group's revenues totaled 12.527 billion euros in the quarter.



Groupe Renault worldwide sales, comprising passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, fell 5.6 percent to 908,348 vehicles.



In addition, the Group confirmed its guidance for the year. It continues to expect Group revenues to be higher at constant perimeter and exchange rates, and operating margin of about 6.0 percent. Renault also anticipates to generate a positive 'Automotive operational free cash flow'.



