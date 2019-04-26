

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) reported that its first-quarter operating profit before tax declined to 1.01 billion pounds from 1.21 billion pounds, a year ago. Profit to ordinary shareholders was 707 million pounds or 5.8 pence per share compared to 808 million pounds or 6.7 pence per share.



For the first-quarter, net interest income declined to 2.03 billion pounds from 2.15 billion pounds, previous year. Total income was 3.04 billion pounds compared to 3.30 billion pounds.



Looking forward RBS said, while it retains outlook, the Group recognises that the ongoing impact of Brexit uncertainty on the economy, and associated delay in business borrowing decisions, is likely to make income growth more challenging in the near term.



