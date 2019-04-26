

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported Friday that its net income attributable to stockholders for fiscal 2018, ended March 31, 2019, declined to 222.5 billion yen or $2.01 billion from last year's 362.9 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 230.25 yen or $2.07, down from 375.60 yen last year.



Earnings before interest and taxes fell to 513.9 billion yen or $4.63 billion from prior year's 644.2 billion yen. Adjusted operating income was 754.9 billion yen or $6.80 billion, up 6 percent from 714.6 billion yen last year.



Revenues grew 1 percent to 9.48 trillion yen or $85.41 billion from last year's 9.37 trillion yen.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2019, the company projects attributable net income of 435 billion yen or $3.92 billion, EBIT of 750 billion yen or $6.76 billion, adjusted operating income of 765 billion yen or $6.89 billion, and revenues of 9 trillion yen or $81.08 billion.



