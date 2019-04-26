

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) reported Friday that trading across the Group in the first quarter of 2019 has been pleasing. At the Group level, both revenue and profitability are ahead of the company's year-ago quarter performance on a like for like basis before the positive impact of acquisitions.



In the UK, Computacenter saw revenue growth despite the large one-off software licence deal in the year-ago quarter.



As previously indicated, one of the company's largest customers in Germany slowed their cloud infrastructure demand substantially. However, this was more than compensated by the company's business with other German customers.



In France, the company noted that it experienced one of its best quarters ever. The company's U.S. business also saw growth in revenue when compared to the year-ago period, prior to the acquisition of FusionStorm in October 2018.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Computacenter said its board's confidence in the year's performance has increased after the first quarter and it remains firmly on track to deliver on its expectations for the year as a whole.



