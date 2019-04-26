

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, announced Friday that Thomas Rabe, chairman of the management board of Bertelsmann Management SE, has decided to resign as chairman of the supervisory board of Symrise. The resignation will be effective at the end of the scheduled supervisory board meeting of August 7.



He will remain and continue as member of the supervisory board.



At the supervisory board meeting, the board would resolve to elect a new chairman.



According to the company, the resignation of Rabe follows Adidas' decision to recommend Rabe to be elected as member of its supervisory board.



