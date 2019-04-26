

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) reported net profit from ordinary activities before taxation of 58.84 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018, down from 135.17 million pounds in the previous year.



Earnings per share declined to 4.08 pence from 10.12 pence last year. EPRA earnings per share, excluding non-recurring tax items, were 3.03 pence, compared to 3.42 pence a year ago.



Total income for the year fell to 91.34 million pounds from 160.54 million pounds last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX