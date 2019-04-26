

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JAL Group (JAPSY.OB) Friday reported that its full year profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 11.4 percent to 150.8 billion yen from 135.4 bln yen last year.



Operating profit up 0.9 percent from last year to 176.1 billion yen, while ordinary profit increased 1.3 percent to 165.3 billion yen.



Operating revenues increased 7.5 percent year-on-year to 1.487 trillion yen.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Group forecast attributable profit of 114 billion yen, ordinary profit of 171.0 billion yen and operating revenue guidance of 1.563 trillion yen.



