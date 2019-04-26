

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French consumer confidence was unchanged in April, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index stood at 96 in April, same as in March.



The indicator stands below its long term average of 100.



Households' opinion balance on their future personal situation improved to minus 9 from minus 11 in March and the measure of past financial situation worsened from minus 26 in April to minus 25.



The indicator for current saving capacity improved to 9 from 11 in March, while that for expected saving capacity worsened to minus 9 from minus 5.



The index measuring past standard of living declined to minus 55 in April from minus 53 in the previous month. The future standard of living index fell to minus 30 from minus 29.



The households' fear of unemployment increased as the indicator rose to 28 from 23.



The index reflecting inflation expectations for the next twelve month improved to minus 22 from minus 24 in March.



