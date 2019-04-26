

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $73 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $64 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $573 million from $493 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $73 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $573 Mln vs. $493 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 to $2.50



