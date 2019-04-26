

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $262.76 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $117.23 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $307.75 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.6% to $641.68 million from $473.23 million last year.



Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $307.75 Mln. vs. $128.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $641.68 Mln vs. $473.23 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX