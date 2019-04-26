sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,25 Euro		+1,42
+2,30 %
WKN: 850667 ISIN: US1941621039 Ticker-Symbol: CPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,64
63,08
14:14
62,61
63,19
14:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY63,25+2,30 %