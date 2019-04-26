

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $560 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $634 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $582 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $3.88 billion from $4.00 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $582 Mln. vs. $654 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $3.88 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year.



