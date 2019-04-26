

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $185 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $237 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $10.58 billion from $10.40 billion last year.



American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $237 Mln. vs. $353 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q1): $10.58 Bln vs. $10.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $6.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX