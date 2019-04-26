

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.35 billion, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $4.65 billion, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $63.63 billion from $68.21 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.35 Bln. vs. $4.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q1): $63.63 Bln vs. $68.21 Bln last year.



