

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.65 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $3.64 billion, or $1.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $35.20 billion from $37.76 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.65 Bln. vs. $3.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q1): $35.20 Bln vs. $37.76 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX