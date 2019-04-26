

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks shook off a soft start on Friday, rebounding to finish mixed on mixed earnings news and better than expected U.S. GDP data.



U.S. economic growth unexpectedly jumped in the first quarter of 2019, advancing 3.2 percent after climbing 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. It also handily beat forecasts for a gain of 2.1 percent.



Trade talks also remained in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would soon host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House, suggesting the two sides may be close to finishing a trade deal.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.22 percent at 391.01 after declining 0.2 percent on Thursday.



Germany's DAX added 32.58 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 12,315.18, while London's FTSE shed 5.94 points or 0.08 percent to 7,428.19 and the CAC 40 in France gained 11.70 points or 0.21 percent to 5,569.36.



German automotive manufacturing company Continental AG climbed 2.85 percent as it backed its guidance for the year, while German lender Deutsche Bank declined 1.85 percent after it cut its outlook for full-year revenue.



Also in Germany, Wirecard AG surged 3.68 percent, while thyssenkrupp AG sank 1.61 percent, Daimler AG jumped 1.04 percent and Deutsche Telekom rose 0.27 percent.



In London, Centrica soared 2.11 percent, while Vodafone Group spiked 1.65 percent, Royal Dutch Shell sank 1.47 percent, Rolls Royce Holdings fell 1.19 percent, Direct Line Insurance lost 1.17 percent and Tesco added 0.64 percent.



In France, Valeo surged 6.65 percent, while Peugeot dropped 1.19 percent, Vivendi advanced 1.06 percent, Credit Agricole climbed 0.92 percent and BNP Paribas collected 0.29 percent.



In economic releases, the French consumer confidence was unchanged in April, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer confidence index stood at 96, same as in March.



Also, UK manufacturers built stocks at a record pace in the three months to April, as they brace for a chaotic Brexit, survey data from the Confederation of British Industries showed on Friday. Output growth remained modest overall and volumes are expected to be largely flat in the next three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX