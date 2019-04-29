

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kuka Group (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK), a manufacturer of robotics and automation solutions, reported Monday that its first-quarter earnings after taxes climbed 54.6 percent to 15 million euros from 9.7 million euros last year.



Earnings per share grew 70.8 percent to 0.41 euro from 0.24 euro a year ago.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT increased 45.1% to 22.2 million euros with an EBIT margin of 3%, up from 2.1 percent last year.



EBITDA climbed 45.1 percent to 52.1 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA went up 26.8 percent.



Sales revenues, meanwhile, edged down 0.9 percent to 737.7 million euros from prior year's 744.5 million euros.



KUKA registered orders received valued at 895.2 million euros, slightly lower than prior year's 900.2 million euros. The order backlog declined 5.8 % to 2.20 billion euros.



Further, the company confirmed its guidance for fiscal 2019. KUKA expects slightly higher sales revenues of around 3.3 billion euros, and EBIT margin of approximately 3.5%.



