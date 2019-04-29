

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer Group (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) announced that the Supervisory Board unanimously expressed its confidence in the Board of Management and once again approved the company's strategy.



The company noted that its Annual Stockholders' Meeting passed the proposals on the agenda items by large majorities. Only 44.5 percent of votes were in favor of ratifying the actions of the Board of Management, however, the vote not to ratify the actions of the Board of Management does not have any legal consequences for the appointments of the Board's members, it said.



The Supervisory Board's actions were approved by 66.4 percent of votes.



Bayer said its Supervisory Board will use this vote as an opportunity to support Board of Management in its efforts to swiftly and fully restore the confidence of shareholders and other stakeholders in the company and in its strategy.



Further, the Meeting rejected by a large majority of 74.3 percent the motion by a shareholder for a special audit.regarding the glyphosate litigation since the start of fiscal 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX