

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank's investment bank does not need a fundamental strategic overhaul following the collapse of merger talks with rival Commerzbank, the Financial Times reported quoting the German banking giant's Chairman Paul Achleitner.



In an interview, Achleitner, who has been seen as a supporter of the Commerzbank merger, defended the company's current turnround efforts at the investment bank, which has been reporting loss for two consecutive quarters.



He said, 'Every executive has to constantly adjust to a changing market environment. But in this regard, we are not talking about strategy, we are talking about execution. In particular in a business like the capital markets one, which is so volatile and so rapidly changing, there will be permanent adjustments.'



He rejected the need for a more fundamental shift at the investment banking segment, but said it was his personal view and that the management board was responsible for the lender's strategy.



In Germany, Deutsche Bank shares were trading at 7.20 euros, down 1.87 percent.



