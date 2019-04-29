

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone M3 money supply annual growth improved for a second straight month to its highest level in over a year, figures from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.



M3, a measure of broad money supply, grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in March after a 4.3 percent increase in February.



Economists had forecast M3 growth of 4.1 percent.



The latest growth was the fastest since January 2018, when M3 grew 4.6 percent.



The annual growth of the narrower monetary aggregate M1, which comprises of currency in circulation and overnight deposits, accelerated to 7.4 percent from 6.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the pace of growth in loans to households slowed to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent annually in February, and matching the rate in January.



Growth in lending to non-financial businesses eased to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent.



In the first quarter, M3 money supply grew 4.2 percent annually.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX