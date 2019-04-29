

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gave up early gains to turn flat on Monday after a measure of Eurozone economic sentiment dropped by 1.6 points to 104.0 in April, missing expectations for a score of 105.0.



The euro firmed up against the dollar but lost slightly to the pound after Spain's third parliamentary election in less than four years did little to dispel uncertainty over the country's political future.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 5,565 in opening deals after closing up 0.2 percent on Friday.



Sanofi shares climbed 1.2 percent. The drug giant announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Praluent (alirocumab), which reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke, and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adults with established cardiovascular or CV disease.



Fashion group SMCP jumped 4 percent after reporting Q1 sales in line with expectations.



