

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Monday as oil extended losses and the pound opened the week with a gain after the announcement of Span's general election results.



Encouraging U.S. GDP and Chinese industrial output data helped to limit the downside to some extent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.25 percent at 7,409 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Friday.



BP Plc shed 0.7 percent and Royal Dutch Shell dropped half a percent after a weekend plunge in oil prices.



Online grocer Ocado tumbled 2.8 percent. The company said a huge blaze, which destroyed its major distribution centre in Andover, southern England, was caused by electrical fault.



Travel group TUI climbed 2 percent and Thomas Cook rose about 1 percent after the Thomas Cook Holiday Report 2019 revealed a surge in bookings for Turkey.



AstraZeneca gained 0.8 percent after Europe's medicines regulator endorsed wider use of its cancer drug Lynparza.



Building materials group CRH rose half a percent after it entered into arrangements with J&E Davy to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a maximum consideration of 350 million euros.



