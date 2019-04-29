

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation accelerated in April to its highest level in three months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.30 percent year-on-year following a 2.90 percent increase in March. The inflation rate was the highest since January, when price growth was 3.4 percent.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, the CPI climbed 0.40 percent in April after a 0.50 percent rise in March.



Airfares surged 20.6 percent monthly, partly driven by the bankruptcy of an airline and the Easter holidays.



