

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - German steel producer Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) said that it currently anticipates 2019 profit before taxes to be upper end of the prior range of 125 million euros - 175 million euros.



Despite the unstable economic situation, revising the forecast would be premature at present, the company said in a statement. 'At the same time, we are currently anticipating a result more in the upper end of the range,' the company said.



The company reported that its preliminary profit before taxes for the first-quarter rose to 125.9 million euros from last year's 95.9 million euros.



