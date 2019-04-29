

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending higher over the past few sessions, treasuries gave back some ground during the trading day on Monday.



Bond prices moved lower early in the session and saw some further downside as the day progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 3.1 basis points to 2.536 percent.



The pullback by treasuries came following the release of a report from the Commerce Department showing a significant increase in U.S. personal spending in the month of March.



The Commerce Department said personal spending jumped by 0.9 percent in March after ticking up by 0.1 percent in February and rising by an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in January.



Real spending, which is adjusted to remove price changes, also increased by 0.7 percent in March after coming in unchanged in February.



'We already know that real consumption growth slowed to only 1.2% annualized in the first quarter, from 2.5% in the fourth,' said Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics. 'But the monthly data reveal that spending finished the quarter on a strong note.'



He added, 'Even penciling in modest 0.2% monthly gains from April to June, real consumption growth is now on course to rebound to more than 3% annualized in the second quarter.'



The report also showed personal income inched up by 0.1 percent in March after edging up by 0.2 percent in February. Economists had expected income to climb by 0.4 percent.



With spending increasing by much more than income, personal saving as a percentage of disposable income tumbled to 6.5 percent in March from 7.3 percent in February.



Meanwhile, a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve showed the annual rate of core consumer price growth slowed to 1.6 percent in March from 1.7 percent in December.



Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on home prices, consumer confidence and pending home sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX