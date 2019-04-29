

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market finished modestly higher again on Monday, stretching its winning streak to a fourth straight session on optimism over the outlook for interest rates.



The U.S. FOMC will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday - and while the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement may offer clues as to the future rate decisions.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended up 16.21 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 9,740.48 after trading between 9,701.84 and 9,752.927.



On Friday, the SMI ended up 30.21 points or 0.31 percent at 9,724.27.



Among the prominent gainers, UBS Group surged 1.52 percent, while Swatch Group jumped 0.87 percent, Sika gained 0.49 percent and Lafarge Holcim added 0.23 percent.



Moving lower, Zurich Insurance shed 0.34 percent, while Swiss Life Holdings lost 0.23 percent and Alcon fell 0.42 percent.



Novartis was unchanged.



Most of the European markets also moved modestly to the upside on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX