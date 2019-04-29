

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $6.66 billion, or $9.50 per share. This compares with $9.40 billion, or $13.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alphabet Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.84 billion or $11.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $10.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $36.34 billion from $31.15 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $10.56 -Revenue (Q1): $36.34 Bln vs. $31.15 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX