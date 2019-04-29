

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With traders reluctant to make significant moves ahead of key events later this week, the U.S. dollar has turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Monday.



The U.S. dollar is trading at 111.67 yen compared to the 111.58 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1184 compared to last Friday's $1.1151.



The choppy trading comes as traders look ahead to the announcement of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although the accompanying statement and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference are still likely to attract attention.



Traders are also likely to keep a close eye on the Labor Department's monthly jobs report scheduled to be released on Friday.



Economists expect the report to show an increase of about 180,000 jobs in April compared to the addition of 196,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.8 percent.



Reports on consumer confidence, pending home sales, and manufacturing and service sector activity may also impact trading in the coming days.



On the U.S. economic front, a Commerce Department report showed a smaller than expected uptick in U.S. personal income in the month of March, although the report also showed a significant increase in personal spending during the month.



The Commerce Department said personal income inched up by 0.1 percent in March after edging up by 0.2 percent in February. Economists had expected income to climb by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending jumped by 0.9 percent in March after ticking up by 0.1 percent in February and rising by an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in January.



The Commerce Department provided new data for both February and March in this month's report due to the impact of the recent government shutdown.



Economists had been expecting personal spending to rise by 0.2 percent in February and climb by 0.7 percent in March.



