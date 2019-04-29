

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $186.98 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $233.95 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $216.61 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $1.12 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Continental Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $216.61 Mln. vs. $255.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



