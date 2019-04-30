

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Biosimilars developer Sandoz, a division of Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS), announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with biotechnology company EirGenix, Inc. to commercialize a proposed trastuzumab biosimilar.



The medicine is currently in Phase III clinical development for treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive or HER2+ breast and specific gastric cancer tumors.



Under the deal, EirGenix will maintain responsibility for development and manufacturing, and Sandoz has the right to commercialize the medicine upon approval in all markets excluding China and Taiwan.



EirGenix will receive an upfront payment on signing, milestone payments, and is entitled to receive profit share payments for sales in the territories.



The company said the collaboration further expands the existing Sandoz oncology portfolio of four oncology biosimilar medicines. It also enables the company to further develop its strong hospital presence. Other specific terms of the agreement are confidential.



