

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net profit was 8.5 million euros or 0.08 euro per share, down from 12.3 million euros or 0.11 euro per share in the same period last year.



The company said that the decline in profit was mainly due to the positive impact of deferred tax assets of 5.0 million euros on the prior-year quarter.



However, operating result or EBIT for the quarter increased 23 percent to 9.7 million euros from 7.9 million euros last year, mainly attributable to the business and cost developments.



Revenues for the quarter rose 10 percent to 68.7 million euros from 62.4 million euros a year ago.



At 56 percent, the slightly lower-margin LED systems business accounted for the largest share of revenues, while revenues from MOCVD systems for optoelectronics declined compared to the previous year to 30 percent.



Order intake including spare parts and service for the quarter declined 32 percent to 53.6 million euros from 78.6 million euros a year ago.



Equipment order backlog increased 9 percent from last year to 125.7 million euros.



Looking ahead, the company affirmed its forecast for fiscal 2019. The company continues to expect a stable to slightly growing revenue development compared to 2018.



The company also affirmed its outlook to receive orders for the 2019 financial year in a range between 220 million euros and 260 million euros. With revenues in a range between 260 million euros and 290 million euros, Management expects to achieve a gross margin of between 35 percent and 40 percent, and an EBIT of between 8 percent and 13 percent of sales in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX