

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter revenues edged up 1 percent to 10.19 billion euros from 10.08 billion euros last year.



On a comparable basis, revenues were nearly flat, while it grew 0.4% restated for the impact of the digital reading offers' promotional period.



The company noted that the higher results in most segments offset the decline in revenues in France. Europe was up 1.4%, underpinned by convergence and IT services.



Africa & Middle East recorded 5.3% increase due to solid retail services performance.



In France, net sales were positive for mobile and fixed.



Group EBITDAaL was 2.6 billion euros in the first quarter, up 0.7% on a comparable basis. EBITDAaL from telecoms activities grew 1.2%. The EBITDAaL margin from telecoms activities improved 0.4 points.



Further, Orange re-affirmed its objectives for 2019, expecting EBITDAaL growth to be slightly lower on a comparable basis than that achieved in 2018.



The company said the payment of a dividend of 0.70 euros per share for the fiscal year 2019 will be proposed, with an interim dividend of 0.30 euros per share to be paid in December 2019.



