

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greene King PLC (GNK.L), in its pre-close trading statement on Tuesday, reported that fiscal 2019 Pub Company like-for-like or LFL sales grew 2.9 percent, ahead of the market.



Greene King local pubs' LFL sales increased 4.6 percent. LFL sales for the last 16 weeks were up 2.4 percent.



Easter LFL sales grew 4.6 percent against last year's Easter weekend, helped by the good weather. Also, Chef & Brewer recorded LFL sales growth of 15.3 percent.



Pub Partners LFL net income for the 52 weeks increased 1.6 percent while LFL profit was down 1.4 percent. In Brewing & Brands, total beer volumes edged up 0.9 percent, while own-brewed volumes were down 3.4 percent.



The company is scheduled to announce its preliminary results on June 27.



Rooney Anand, chief executive officer, said, 'We have traded strongly this year and have returned to market outperformance. ..with our strong pub and beer brands, talented and dedicated team and high-quality estate, Greene King is well positioned to make further progress and continue outperforming the market.'



