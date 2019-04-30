

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to remain unchanged in May, supported by robust improvement in income expectations and the propensity to buy, survey data from the GfK showed on Tuesday.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index showed a reading of 10.4 for May, same as in April. Economists had forecast a score of 10.3.



The index stabilized after easing in the previous two months.



Meanwhile, households' economic expectations weakened in April, shedding 5.1 points to reach a level of 6.1.



The income expectations index rose 2.5 points to reach 58.4.



The propensity-to-buy index gained 4.6 points to touch 54.8.



