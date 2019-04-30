

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc. (JUP.L) reported Tuesday that its assets under management or AUM as of March 31 was 44.1 billion pounds, an increase of 1.4 billion pounds in the first quarter. Of this, 1.9 billion pounds was driven by market movements.



Net outflows in the quarter was 0.5 billion pounds.



During the first quarter, net mutual fund outflows were 1.0 billion pounds, of which 0.5 billion pounds were related to a client transferring to a segregated mandate within the Value Equities strategy.



The remaining 0.5 billion pounds outflow was predominantly from European Opportunities and Fund of Funds strategies, principally within the UK.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX