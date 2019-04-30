

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent totaled NT$2.04 billion, down from prior year's NT$2.10 billion.



Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.46 or $0.030 per ADS, compared to last year's adjusted earnings per share of NT$0.48.



The company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$88.86 billion, up 37 percent from last year's NT$64.97 billion, but down by 22 percent sequentially.



Net revenue contribution from packaging operations represented approximately 50 percent of total net revenues for the quarter.



