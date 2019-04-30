

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment continued to decline in April and the jobless figure dropped more than double the pace expected, data from the Federal Employment Agency showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment decreased by 12,000 persons, which far exceeded economists forecast for a fall of 5,000.



In March, the unemployment fell by 7,000 persons.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was steady at its re-unification low of 4.9 percent in April. That was in line with economists' expectations.



The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped to 2.228 million from 2.301 million.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office reported that the adjusted ILO jobless rate was 3.2 percent in March, same as in February.



Employment grew 1.1 percent year-on-year to 44.9 million in the first quarter of this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX