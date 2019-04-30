

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.24 billion, or $4.31 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 billion or $1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $5.09 billion from $4.96 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.24 Bln. vs. $1.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q1): $5.09 Bln vs. $4.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 to $5.70 Full year revenue guidance: $22.0 to $22.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX