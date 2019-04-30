

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medidata Solutions (MDSO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $11.15 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $10.33 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Medidata Solutions reported adjusted earnings of $27.94 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $173.50 million from $149.20 million last year.



Medidata Solutions earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $27.94 Mln. vs. $23.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $173.50 Mln vs. $149.20 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX