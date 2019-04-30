

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.88 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $3.56 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.89 billion or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $13.12 billion from $12.91 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.89 Bln. vs. $4.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.85 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $13.12 Bln vs. $12.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.83 to $2.93 Full year revenue guidance: $52.0 to $54.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX