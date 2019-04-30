

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) reported that its third-quarter net earnings rose to $44.65 million or $1.15 per share from $19.74 million or $0.52 last year.



Adjusted earnings per share was $1.21 per share, consistent with this quarter last year.



Net sales for the third quarter increased 13% to $184.9 million. Organic growth was 14%, with currency translation having an unfavorable impact of 2% and acquisitions contributing 1% to revenue growth.



Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The quarterly dividend will be payable May 24, 2019 to all common shareholders of record on May 10, 2019.



