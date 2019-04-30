

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $89.37 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $98.35 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.7% to $241.33 million from $270.30 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $89.37 Mln. vs. $98.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q1): $241.33 Mln vs. $270.30 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX