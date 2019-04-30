

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday raised its full-year 2019 guidance for adjusted earnings, while reaffirming its full-year revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2019, the company increased its outlook for adjusted earnings by one cent to a range of $2.83 to $2.93 per share.



However, the company continues to project revenues between $52.0 billion and $54.0 billion



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.89 per share on revenues of $53.25 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



