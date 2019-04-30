

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $32.1 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $46.3 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.8% to $259.41 million from $297.62 million last year.



Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $32.1 Mln. vs. $46.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $259.41 Mln vs. $297.62 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX