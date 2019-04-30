

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes (BHGE) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $32 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $70 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Baker Hughes reported adjusted earnings of $76 million or $0.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $5.62 billion from $5.40 billion last year.



Baker Hughes earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $76 Mln. vs. $38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q1): $5.62 Bln vs. $5.40 Bln last year.



