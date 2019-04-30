

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stock futures were flat early Tuesday after overnight data from China and Europe proved to be a mixed bag.



Disappointing quarterly updates from Google parent Alphabet and Samsung Electronics as well as caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting later in the day may also keep underlying sentiment cautious.



Official data showed today that factory activity in China expanded for a second straight month in April but at a much slower pace, rekindling investor concerns over slowing global growth.



The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing unexpectedly fell to 50.1 in April from 50.5 in March, while the Caixin-Markit China PMI slipped to 50.2 against the 50.8 reading in the previous month. Growth in China's services sector also slowed in the month.



Elsewhere, a raft of Eurozone data painted a positive picture of regional economies.



The forward-looking GfK consumer sentiment for Germany held steady, supported by robust improvement in income expectations and the propensity to buy.



Eurozone GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the three months to March 2019, beating forecasts for 0.3 percent growth.



Asian markets ended on a mixed note on growth concerns while European stocks were trading mixed in early trade.



Earnings news from companies such as Alphabet, Tenet Healthcare, Western Digital, General Electric, General Motors, McDonald's, Merck and Pfizer might sway investor sentiment as the day progresses.



Tech giant Apple will unveil its earnings results after the closing bell.



Gold edged higher on growth concerns, tracking a weak dollar. Oil prices were climbing after Saudi Arabia said it would not rush to boost oil supply to make up for a loss of Iranian crude due to U.S. sanctions.



