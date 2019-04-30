sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,982 Euro		-0,048
-0,28 %
WKN: A11662 ISIN: US36162J1060 Ticker-Symbol: GEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GEO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEO GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,631
17,701
15:50
17,628
17,706
15:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEO GROUP INC
GEO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEO GROUP INC16,982-0,28 %