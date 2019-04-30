

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $40.71 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $34.99 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42.16 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $610.67 million from $564.92 million last year.



The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $42.16 Mln. vs. $35.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q1): $610.67 Mln vs. $564.92 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.44 to $1.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX