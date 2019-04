WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Cummins Inc. (CMI) said it is maintaining its 2019 revenue outlook of flat to up 4 percent, driven primarily by increased demand in North America on-highway markets.



The company raised its outlook for full-year EBITDA to a range of 16.25 percent to 16.75 percent of sales, from the prior range of 15.75 percent to 16.25 percent of sales, primarily due to lower projected material costs.



