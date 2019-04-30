

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $45.3 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $36.9 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58.5 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $2.18 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $58.5 Mln. vs. $51.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $2.18 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.05 to $6.35



